The turnout in the elections in Kyrgyzstan in the first two hours of voting was 2.91%
The turnout in the elections in Kyrgyzstan in the first two hours of voting was 2.91% – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
The turnout in the elections in Kyrgyzstan in the first two hours of voting was 2.91%
The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan in the first 2 hours of voting was 2.91%, the head of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Nurzhan said at a briefing on Sunday … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
in the world
Kyrgyzstan
Jalal-Abad region
Nurzhan Shildabekova
BISHKEK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan in the first 2 hours of voting was 2.91%, the head of the CEC of the republic Nurzhan Shildabekova said at a briefing on Sunday. "The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan as of 10.00 (7.00 Moscow time) was 2.91% or 107 852 people ", – said the chairman. According to her data, most actively vote in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions. Elections to the seventh convocation of the Kyrgyz parliament are for the first time held according to a mixed system. For 54 mandates, candidates are competing on party lists, for another 36 seats in parliament – candidates for single-mandate constituencies. The results of the previous ones, which took place in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid the riots in the republic, which led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Kyrgyzstan
Jalal-Abad region
worldwide, kyrgyzstan, jalal-abad region, nurzhan shildabekova
