The UN predicted the timing of the recovery of world tourism – RBK

World tourism will return to pre-pandemic indicators no earlier than 2023, according to experts from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). WTOON Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili told TASS about it.

“Almost half of the experts (45%) believe that international tourism will return to the 2019 level in 2024 or later, while 43% point to a recovery in 2023,” he said.

According to Pololikashvili, experts expect a “very positive rise” in the volume of world tourism in the second and third quarters of next year. This, he explained, will be due to the deferred demand for travel. “At the moment, we are seeing a slight recovery in the regions of Southern Europe, Central America and the Caribbean,” added the UN Secretary General.

Outbound tourism spending has not returned to pre-pandemic levels



Pololikashvili also pointed out that the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 “no doubt” would have a positive impact on the recovery of tourism. “Easing travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers and the acceptance of various vaccines have helped increase consumer confidence in travel,” he explained.