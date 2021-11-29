Reviewer 19FortyFive Brent Eastwood believes that even the most modern Ukrainian tank T-84U “Oplot” will not be able to influence the course of hostilities.

According to him, these tanks will not be able to defend the country, because their number is very small. According to Eastwood, the Ukrainian side has only a few strongholds.

The columnist for the publication emphasizes that the T-84U is a modernized version of the Soviet T-80 tank. The new version has a welded turret, a new dynamic protection and a 6TD-2 diesel engine with a capacity of 1200 horsepower.

Oplot’s main weapon is the KBA-3 smoothbore cannon, an unlicensed copy of the Soviet 2A46 cannon. According to Eastwood, the fire control system of this tank causes insufficient accuracy and firing range.

Previously reportedthat at the Ukrainian enterprise “Malyshev Plant” prepared the main battle tank BM “Oplot” for shipment to the United States, 3 years after the order of the Pentagon.