The Xiaomi car plant will be able to produce up to 300 thousand cars annually :: Autonews

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi intends to build an automobile plant that will be able to produce up to 300 thousand cars annually. This is reported by Reuters with reference to its own source.

The new plant will be built in Beijing. In addition, in the capital of China, Xiaomi will open the headquarters of its new automotive division, as well as marketing and research centers.

The timing of the completion of construction has not yet been announced, however, it became known earlier that Xiaomi intends to start producing cars of its own design in 2024.

We will remind, in the middle of October, the management of Xiaomi officially announced plans to soon enter the electric car market – such a statement was made by the CEO of the company Lei Jun. Immediately after that, Xiaomi shares gained more than 6% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which was the largest daily gain in the company’s quotes over the past six months.

According to preliminary data, the Chinese will produce electric vehicles, since such vehicles are very popular in China due to various benefits for owners and government subsidy programs. Plus, Xiaomi electric vehicles will receive automatic control functions – in August 2021, Xiaomi bought out Deepmotion, a Beijing startup for $ 77.4 million, which specializes in the development of autonomous control systems and three-dimensional map services.