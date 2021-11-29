There is no omicron in Russia yet, but measures are already being taken

Russian regions extend preventive measures to combat COVID-19 coronavirus.

In Kalmykia, restrictions will be in effect for at least another two months – until January 23. This decision was made by the local headquarters. All this time, public events in the region are prohibited – except for those where visitors have QR codes or a negative PCR test. At the same time, the number of viewers cannot exceed 70% of the maximum, the TV channel “Russia 24” reports.

The certificate of the transferred coronavirus will be valid for a year instead of six months. The head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko announced this the day before. The necessary changes are already being made to the documents.

According to the headquarters, published the day before, in Russia over the past day, more than 33.5 thousand people were infected with covid. Recovered during the same period about 30.5 thousand.

As for the new omicron strain, it has not yet been found in our country. The strain originated in Africa. And Russia has restricted entry from 9 South African states, as well as from Hong Kong, where the omicron managed to penetrate. All Russians returning from these countries are subject to mandatory testing. And foreigners who have been there for the past 10 days will not be allowed into Russia yet.

Meanwhile, the first cases of infection with the new strain were confirmed in Canada, Denmark, Italy, Great Britain and the Netherlands. There are infected in Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria and the Netherlands. Perhaps in France, Austria, Switzerland and Australia – there are additional checks going on.

