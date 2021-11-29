They decided to involve artificial intelligence in the analysis of personality on social networks – RBC

The analytical center has ordered a study, the purpose of which is to create a “trusted technology for diagnosing personality traits.” They want to use it to assess persons who make key government or corporate decisions

Photo: Alexey Danichev / RIA Novosti



The authorities decided to use artificial intelligence for psychological diagnostics of a person based on data from social networks. A tender for research in this area worth 36 million rubles. announced the Institute for System Programming. V.P. Ivannikov of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ISP RAS), follows from the data on the public procurement portal. Kommersant drew attention to the document.

The general customer of the project is the Analytical Center for the Government (AC). As follows from the tender documents, the results of the competition will be announced on Monday, November 29, and the contractor must complete the work by September 2024.

The documents say that the use of digital traces (data that a user leaves during any activity on the Internet) provides “ample opportunities for assessing a person and predicting her behavior” without psychological testing, which requires voluntary consent. The customer attributed social networks to one of the sources of such traces.

According to the customer, predicting behavior is interesting from a commercial or political point of view, especially if a person can make key decisions, develop a valuable product, create a creative work, or become the author of a fundamental discovery.