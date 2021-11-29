Top Diet and Healthy Living Tips from Favorite Nutritionist Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore

Hollywood nutritionist and fitness trainer Kimberly Snyder’s nutritional and healthy lifestyle advice is followed by stars like Fergie, Reese Witherspoon, Rooney Mara, Dita Von Teese, Olivia Wilde, Channing Tatum and Drew Barrymore so they always look amazing.

We share the recommendations of a star nutritionist to help you get in perfect shape and get glowing, healthy skin.

Start your morning with yoga and meditation

Shot from the movie “Star Map”

The nutritionist starts his day with yoga. She believes that practice and meditation can awaken the mind and body and tune in to the work week, become collected and energetic. In addition, yoga helps to be in good shape 24/7.

Drink a glass of lemon water

Shot from the film “A girl without complexes”

The nutritionist recommends drinking a glass of warm water with lemon as soon as you wake up.

Lemons promotes liver health, thanks to its high concentration of enzymes and vitamin C. Warm water cleanses the intestines and, accordingly, makes the skin glowing and healthy. Lemon water also speeds up your metabolism and helps you lose weight.

Practice fasting therapy a couple of times a week.



Shot from the series “Sex in the Big City”

The nutritionist claims that fasting therapy allows you to remove toxins from the body and burn excess calories in a short time. The doctor advises not to fast every day, but only once or twice a week. It is possible to make a window without food from 6 pm to 10 am. This time is enough for the body to recover and renew, as well as to get rid of a couple of kilograms.

Don’t forget about exercise and movement.

Photo: Instagram / @fergie Photo: Instagram / @drewbarrymore

If you don’t have enough time for sports, your dietitian recommends doing simple exercises in the morning or evening, such as bicycles, squats and planks, gradually increasing the number of sets and load. It is also better to climb the stairs rather than the elevator and periodically change the route home to move more.

Replenish Vitamin Deficiencies with Food

Photo: Instagram / @reesewitherspoon Photo: Instagram / @reesewitherspoon

Despite the popularity of dietary supplements, doctors often question their effectiveness. Celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder believes that if you are lacking in micronutrients or macronutrients, try to get them through healthy meals. Add more fresh vegetables and fruits to your diet, foods rich in protein and healthy fats, and superfoods.