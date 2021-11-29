https://ria.ru/20211129/turtsiya-1761269476.html
Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said
Turkey stands for peace and is ready to become a mediator between Moscow and Kiev, President of the Republic Tayyip Erdogan said.
ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Turkey stands for peace and is ready to become a mediator between Moscow and Kiev, President of the Republic Tayyip Erdogan said. “We have discussed these issues many times with friendly Russia and especially with Mr. Putin. We are ready for mediation, conducting negotiations with both Ukraine and Mr. Putin, “he told Turkish journalists on the plane on his way back from Turkmenistan. He is quoted by the NTV channel. As Erdogan pointed out, Ankara would like to “participate in resolving this issue.”
