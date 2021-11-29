https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210720/Zvezda-Sumerek-Kristen-Styuart-vyshla-zamuzh–252368087.html
"Twilight" star Kristen Stewart is getting married?
“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart is getting married?
Secretly got married or just got rich – Western tabloids are wondering about the personal life of the star of the vampire saga "Twilight" 07/20/2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 20 Jul – Sputnik. American tabloids have decided that the other day the star of the vampire saga “Twilight”, actress Kristen Stewart, married screenwriter Dylan Meyer. … A similar conclusion was made by Western journalists and fans of the 31-year-old star after the publication of new photos of the lovers. It was like this: the paparazzi took pictures of the girls at the Los Angeles airport – they were wearing identical rings on their ring fingers. Moreover, both Kristen and Dylan wear jewelry on their left hand. There were no official comments about the marriage from the girls. Stewart and Meyer first spotted together in August 2019. Since then, Stewart and Meyer have met and often publish joint photos. After a scandalous breakup with Twilight partner Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen almost immediately began dating personal assistant Alicia Cargile (their romance lasted two years). The actress made a come-out in 2016. Then, among the lovers, Stewart noticed the ex-lover of Cara Delevingne Annie Clarke, the French singer Soko (Stephanie Sokolinsky), the model Stella Maxwell, the stylist Sarah Dinkin. But soon in the life of Kristen appeared longtime friend Dylan Meyer. And it looks like Stewart still found her happiness. See also: Kristen Stewart will play the role of Princess Diana From Snow White to Vampire: the Hollywood Film Critics Association named the best actress “I could not breathe on my own” – doctors tried to disconnect MakSim from IVL Gwen Stefani secretly married and showed gorgeous photos from the wedding
Secretly married or just getting rich – Western tabloids are wondering about the personal life of the star of the vampire saga “Twilight”
TBILISI, 20 Jul – Sputnik. The American tabloids decided that the other day the star of the vampire saga “Twilight”, actress Kristen Stewart, married screenwriter Dylan Meyer.
The performer of the role of Princess Diana in one of the most anticipated film projects of 2021 “Spencer” about Princess Diana was married to her girlfriend, according to the media. A similar conclusion was made by Western journalists and fans of the 31-year-old star after the publication of new photos of the lovers.
It was like this: the paparazzi took pictures of the girls at the Los Angeles airport – they had identical rings on their ring fingers. Moreover, both Kristen and Dylan wear jewelry on their left hand.
There were no official comments about the combination of marriage from the girls. Stewart and Meyer first spotted together in August 2019. Since then, Stewart and Meyer have met and often publish joint photos.
After a scandalous breakup with Twilight partner Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen almost immediately began dating personal assistant Alicia Kargile (their romance lasted two years). The actress came out in 2016.
Then, among the lovers, Stewart noticed the former lover of Cara Delevingne Annie Clark, the French singer Soko (Stephanie Sokolinsky), the model Stella Maxwell, the stylist Sarah Dinkin. But soon in the life of Kristen appeared longtime friend Dylan Meyer. And it looks like Stewart still found her happiness. Let’s see how long.
