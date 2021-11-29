Twitter shares soared 11% on news of Jack Dorsey’s departure :: News :: RBC Investments

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, a source told CNBC. The company’s shares reacted with a sharp rise

Photo: RBC Investments



Twitter shares soared 11% to surpass $ 52.17 per share at the New York Stock Exchange’s opening on November 29. As of 17:36 Moscow time, the securities are growing by 7.18% – to $ 50.46 per share.

The sharp rise in quotations was observed after the announcement that the founder of the company Jack Dorsey is leaving the post of CEO of Twitter. This was reported by CNBC, citing sources. Dorsey is currently CEO of Twitter and technology company Square, which develops solutions for accepting and processing electronic payments. Twitter did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

According to Reuters sources, Twitter’s board of directors has been preparing to resign since last year and has agreed with Dorsey on a successor. Twitter Board of Directors approved the new head of the company

technical director Paraga Argavala.

Twitter

TWTR

$ 47.19

(+ 0.85%)



In February last year, one of the shareholders of the social network investment company Elliott Management announced plans to achieve changes in the work of Twitter, including the resignation of Jack Dorsey, wrote Bloomberg. Elliott Management pushed for the suspension, in part because Dorsey’s attention was split between Twitter and Square’s cloud service, and because of his desire to move to Africa and work there for up to six months a year.

Jack Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006 with Eve Williams, Noah Glass, and Biz Stone. The company held an IPO in November 2013, placed shares on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 26 per share and raised $ 1.8 billion. As a result of the placement, its capitalization amounted to $ 14.1 billion. As of November 29, the market value of Twitter was about $ 38. 9 billion

At the beginning of this year, the company announced that the annual revenue of the social network by the end of 2023 should reach $ 7.5 billion, and the number of monetized daily active users (mDAU) – to grow to 315 million people. By the end of September, this figure was 211 million. In the third quarter of 2021, the company’s revenue increased by 37.1% to $ 1.2 billion, and a net loss was $ 536.7 million, compared with a profit of $ 28.7 million a year ago.

Twitter Reports Most Significant Revenue Growth in Seven Years

