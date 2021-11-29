Two out of four infected with the omicron strain in Australia are fully vaccinated

https://ria.ru/20211129/koronavirus-1761226746.html

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Two out of four people who have contracted the omicron COVID-19 variant in New South Wales have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, ABC reported on Monday. Five cases of omicron have been officially confirmed in Australia, including one in the remote Northern Territory. The channel quoted one of Australia’s leading infectious disease experts, Peter Colignon of the Australian State University, that there is no evidence yet that the omicron variant is “worse” than previous strains. “We need to be more careful with our fears in in terms of making sensitive decisions, “the scientist believes. At the same time, he called for clearer criteria for justifying border crossing bans, quarantines and other measures against the pandemic.

