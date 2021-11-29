Ukrainian Ambassador demanded reparations from Germany for the loss of cultural heritage – RBK

Andrey Melnik

(Photo: germany.mfa.gov.ua)



Ukraine has every right to demand compensation from Germany for the values ​​lost during World War II and for the Bach archive, which the country donated to Berlin 20 years ago. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk stated this in his letter to the chairman of the Berlin Singing Academy Foundation Georg Graf zu Castel-Castel, the agency Ukrinform reports.

The Bach Archive is a collection of the composer’s scores that Ukraine handed over to Berlin during the presidency of Leonid Kuchma in 2001. We are talking about the original scores of the 18-19 centuries, which have been kept in the Central State Archive-Museum of Literature and Art in Kiev since the Second World War.

In his letter, the text of which is quoted by the agency, Melnik refused to participate in the jubilee concert timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the Bach archive, which is being held by the Berlin Singing Academy. He explained this decision by the fact that Berlin did not compensate Kiev for “the huge loss of the cultural heritage of Ukraine during the Nazi occupation, and in terms of political support” for Ukraine “on the way to EU membership.”

According to Melnik, Germany ignores Kiev’s proposal to create a “Compensation Fund for War Losses” in order to purchase valuable world-class art objects for the affected Ukrainian museums.