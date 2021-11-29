https://ria.ru/20211129/melnik-1761191061.html

Ukrainian Ambassador demanded reparations from Germany

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that Kiev has every right to count on compensation from the FRG both for the cultural values ​​lost during World War II and for the invaluable Bach archive, disinterestedly transferred to Berlin 20 years ago. , the cultural value of which is priceless, and the material value exceeds tens of billions of euros, was transferred during the presidency of Leonid Kuchma to the government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2001. There is still heated debate among the Ukrainian public as to whether this political step by those authorities was appropriate and legally permissible, besides, the Ukrainian parliament did not give its consent. transferring the Bach archive and arguing for his decision. The diplomat complained that the official proposals of the Ukrainian government, according to which Germany could, for example, create a “Compensation Fund for War Loss” for the purchase of valuable world-class art objects to the most affected domestic museums, are simply ignored. that over the past several years he has repeatedly addressed both the relevant cultural institutions and the German Chancellor and the German Foreign Ministry with proposals to launch important Ukrainian-German initiatives in the context of the transfer of the Bach archive. In particular, they discussed the possibility of founding an annual bilateral Bach Music Festival or a multimillion-dollar program of financing classical music in Ukraine. “Unfortunately, we have stumbled upon a blank wall of misunderstanding,” the diplomat stated. According to him, while Berlin will continue to deny Kiev a serious discussion about Germany’s historical responsibility to Ukraine, especially in the field of reparations of the lost cultural heritage, while the FRG will neglect the legitimate interests and rights of Ukraine, “the bilateral dialogue will remain burdened.” Not only millions of people died, but also the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine was badly damaged: more than half a million valuable museum exhibits, 46 million archival materials and 50 million books disappeared without a trace during the German occupation. On the whole, Ukraine accounts for 73% of the total losses of cultural values ​​of the USSR, Melnik noted.

