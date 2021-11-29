Colonel of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pyotr Nedzelsky called the Russian military cowardly and said that at the first sign of a clash from Ukraine, they would “run away”, said on Sunday, November 28.

“If the Russians are given an answer, they will run. The chatter about the “Russian soldier”, “Russian Vanka” is a talking shop, “he said on the Apostrophe YouTube channel.

According to him, Ukraine “protects its home” from a “war of conquest” by Russia.

A day earlier, on November 27, residents of Bulgaria ridiculed the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba about containing the threat from Russia, who said that an attack on Kiev “would cost too much” for Moscow.

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus. It was alleged that Moscow had called in tens of thousands of reservists, on a scale unprecedented in post-Soviet times.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation is not going to attack Ukraine and is not hatching aggressive plans.