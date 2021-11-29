Ukrainian Foreign Ministry made a statement about the “invasion” of Russia

https://ria.ru/20211129/kuleba-1761363333.html

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the option of “Russia’s invasion” of Ukraine is “on the table” in Moscow, but there is no evidence of a decision to implement it. Earlier, the Washington Post, citing sources, reported that a number of American and European officials are concerned about the alleged “resumption of the build-up of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine. Politico published “satellite images” in November that it claims show the deployment of Russian troops “on the border with Ukraine” in the Smolensk region, which does not border Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine later announced that it did not record the facts of the build-up of Russian troops near its own borders. Later, US military spokesman John Kirby said that the Pentagon continues to observe “disturbing movements of ‘Russian troops’ near Ukraine.” but such an option is on their table, “Kuleba said in an interview, the text of which was published by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on its website on Monday. According to him, today Ukraine and its partners are working to dissuade Russia from choosing to” invade. ” … Kuleba believes that this will not be achieved by concessions, but only by a powerful policy of containment. In addition, Kuleba expressed the opinion that Russia in 2014 “was not able to achieve all of its goals, so that the Russian army will not be easy to march on Ukraine.” attacks have been heard since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the Russian Federation is not going to attack anyone. According to him, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this.” Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

2021

