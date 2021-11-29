USA, Britain and Poland want to destroy the European Union, Lukashenko said

https://ria.ru/20211129/evrosoyuz-1761227001.html

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States and Great Britain, with the participation of Poland, intend to destroy the European Union. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MINSK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States and Great Britain, with the participation of Poland, intend to destroy the European Union. “The situation on the western border is not easy. You see that these Polish scoundrels have already traveled to countries. And yesterday they noticed where Morawiecki went (Prime Minister of Poland – Ed.) – to Great Britain. I am sure, look, within a year or two they want to destroy the European Union at the suggestion of America, “Lukashenko said on Monday at a meeting on military security. The words of the president are quoted by the agency Sputnik Belarus. Lukashenko added that “the Americans do not need partners who can be on a par with them.” the Euro-Atlantic bloc. “We understand. We do not care now – the euro or the dollar,” the Belarusian president stated. In this regard, he expressed confidence that “it was not by chance that Great Britain left the European Union, because it did not find anything in this.” now the stake is on Poland. Some of them are already beginning to openly declare: if the subsidies from the European Union run out, billions of dollars in euros – we do not need the EU. Therefore, everything is being done to destroy the European Union, “Lukashenko summed up.

