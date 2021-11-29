https://ria.ru/20211129/zima-1761195252.html

Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia

Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia

Frosts down to minus 20 degrees and thaws are predicted for the coming winter in the European part of Russia, which is associated with global warming, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T03: 07

2021-11-29T03: 07

2021-11-29T03: 39

society

Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet)

hydrometeorological center

roman vilfand

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1597001095_0:394:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4003ba62b66585b30154e1e2019e2b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Frosts down to minus 20 degrees and thaws are predicted in the coming winter in the European part of Russia, which is associated with global warming, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. The long-term forecast, according to Vilfand, suggests that the temperature regime during the winter it will be very heterogeneous. “In general, we can predict significant cold snaps with temperatures down to -20, low temperatures, real cold … This is due to the indices of the North Atlantic Oscillation, the Alpine oscillation indicates this heterogeneity,” he said. Wilfand added that although possible invasions of arctic air, most often air masses will come from the south, which will cause thaws.

https://ria.ru/20211125/teplo-1760641656.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1597001095_127-0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1959ecfa9da53d38b5ef39568ae0af.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, Russia