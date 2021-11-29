https://ria.ru/20211129/zima-1761195252.html
Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia
Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia
Frosts down to minus 20 degrees and thaws are predicted for the coming winter in the European part of Russia, which is associated with global warming, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T03: 07
2021-11-29T03: 07
2021-11-29T03: 39
society
Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet)
hydrometeorological center
roman vilfand
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1597001095_0:394:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4003ba62b66585b30154e1e2019e2b.jpg
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Frosts down to minus 20 degrees and thaws are predicted in the coming winter in the European part of Russia, which is associated with global warming, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. The long-term forecast, according to Vilfand, suggests that the temperature regime during the winter it will be very heterogeneous. “In general, we can predict significant cold snaps with temperatures down to -20, low temperatures, real cold … This is due to the indices of the North Atlantic Oscillation, the Alpine oscillation indicates this heterogeneity,” he said. Wilfand added that although possible invasions of arctic air, most often air masses will come from the south, which will cause thaws.
https://ria.ru/20211125/teplo-1760641656.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0b/1597001095_127-0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1959ecfa9da53d38b5ef39568ae0af.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, Russia
Vilfand told what winter will be in Central Russia