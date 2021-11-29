Vin Diesel wants to achieve Dwayne Johnson’s popularity

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have a lot in common, including the fact that they are both somewhat faces of the franchise. “The fast and the furious“. At least this continued until they had a falling out, but now it looks like they are on good terms again.

2001 was a defining year for the two actors, as they began to appear in many Hollywood films, being, in fact, young and promising stars. To date, they have already gained great popularity, although, perhaps, Johnson has achieved even greater fame.

And now, insider Daniel Richtman reports that the star “The fast and the furiousDiesel wants to achieve the same stellar glory as Johnson, but he does not specify exactly how the 53-year-old actor is going to do it.

One of the possible options is that Diesel may head some new franchise in the future, or get a major (main) role in some movie. Let’s not forget that at least two new parts “The fast and the furious“Will see the light of day, and Diesel will return to the voice acting of Groot in the third part”Guardians of the Galaxy“. As for Johnson, he will also appear in some upcoming projects in the future, including the movie comic “Black Adam”, And it will be interesting to see the potential competition between the two bald actors.

Do you think Diesel will be able to overtake Johnson in popularity? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!