Virgil Abloh died. Drake, Takashi Murakami, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Pharrell Williams, Timothy Chalamet, Katie Grand

On November 28, at the age of 41, Virgil Abloh died of angiosarcoma of the heart (a rare form of cancer). Drake, Pharrell Williams, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other friends say goodbye to Off-White founder and creative director of Louis Vuitton.

“My plan is to touch the sky for you 1000 more times … love you forever, brother. Thank you for everything”

Rapper, producer, designer

“My heart is broken. Virgil, you were a kind, generous and thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a person and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. I send love and light to your wife, children, family and those who are with you from day one. You are with God now, shine “

Designer, Creative Director, Dior

“It’s so sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Lots of great time together: traveling the world and working in hotel rooms on the floor, looking through Japanese magazines, laughing and talking about ideas … My condolences to Shannon (Abloh’s wife – Ed.), Children and the rest of his family. “

Francesco Ragazzi Designer, founder of Palm Angels

“Thank you for showing us the way and teaching us to believe in our dreams.”

Daniel Arsham Sculptor, painter

“We’ve lost a visionary. Devastated by Virgil’s passing. 11 years ago he called my studio and asked me to meet with him about some projects. This was before Pyrex, Been Trill, Off White and all the other groundbreaking projects he launched. He was always ready for correspondence about chair design or architecture. He was gracious and wrote the introduction to my last big book, and in it, in his unique voice, he expressed what I hoped to achieve with my work. He was a unique talent, visionary artist, friend. Love you Virge. You left an indelible mark “

“I really want this news to be untrue. Rest in Peace Virgil Abloh “

Donatella Versace Designer

“Virgil, I can’t find the words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. Innovator. Creator for textbooks. On this tragic day, I think of all your loved ones. Love, Donatella “

Timothy Chalamet Actor

The actor went without words, attaching a poem by Dylan Thomas “Do not go meekly into the darkness”

Jerry Lorenzo Designer, Founder of Fear of God

“Thank you… You have opened both physical and mental doors for me that allowed me to see what is possible for my life. I am eternally grateful. What you have done for the world is beyond words. “

“Virgil Abloh was the epitome of contemporary creativity. It was always a privilege to work with him, and I was constantly amazed at the amount of innovative ideas that were born in his head. Whether it was Kanye, Been Trill, Pyrex Vision, Off White, Louis Vuitton, Rimowa, everything he touched pushed the boundaries of creativity. As for personal, he was my dear friend, always gave the most valuable advice, always on the case. Thank you for everything you brought to the world, Virgil. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife and children “

Maria Grazia Chiuri Designer, Creative Director, Dior

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. He was such a brilliant designer who paved the way for many young creative people. My condolences to his wife and children “

Bella Hadid Model

“I’m at a loss. He was someone to everyone. It was his magical power. He made every person he met feel as special as he could. Even when the world was sad, he brought laughter and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on everything he touched and always promoted his culture is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one for many. The most beautiful soul of a warrior. I can not believe this. You broke boundaries and made everything your own. You shared your love endlessly. The way your brain worked, and the way you did everything in life for your family, friends and the best … We will miss you very much Virgil. You really saw and supported me at all levels. As you have done to many of us. Unearthly light. You have always inspired me to work hard and be kind. No matter what. I send love and prayers to your beautiful Shannon, the children and the rest of the Abloh family. I’m devastated. Virgil will miss you. Fly high my brother. I know that you are watching the world right now. I will love you all my life “

Kendall Jenner Model

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful and full of light person I have ever known. He had a wonderful way of making him feel so special. His sincere smile will warm your heart. Fighting his illness in private perfectly explains what kind of person he was, he never wanted to be bothered about. We have lost a dear friend. There are no words to do justice to my feelings at this very moment, but I can say that I am absolutely heartbroken. “Virgil taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he was running out of time, he was smart, kind and full of love. We all need a little Virgil in us. He leaves us his influence to create and change the world. You did just that, Virgil. “Our angel is here on earth, now above us. I love you Virgil! I’ll miss you. I am happy that your energy touched me. I know you are tuning the very best vibes there. Rest in peace, Virgil. Until next time “

Takashi Murakami Painter

“Virgil Abloh. A genius who casually places answers to fundamental puzzles right in front of you. Just think how many people were set free by his presence! I am one of them. Thank you, God bless you. ” But honestly, I can’t believe he’s gone. My head is empty “

Offset Rapper, member of the Migos trio

“Thank you for what you have done for our culture and community. As a black man, you have changed the game in design and fashion. Rest in Peace, “YOU ARE CULTURE”

Amina Muaddi Designer

“I love you Virgil. I am in shock for the last hours because we spoke yesterday. I just can’t describe you in the past tense. Unusual spirits like yours rarely bless this land. A man with a mission who gave hope, dreams and tools to achieve success for a whole generation. Recently I said to someone: ‘Virgil is great … in everything.’ Because I don’t know how else to describe someone as wordy, kind, talented, hardworking, humble, sweet and inspiring like you. We worked to give the world a project, we had fun. Nobody made me dance like you. You are probably remodeling the Heavenly Gates right now. I pray for your family. Rest in peace, king “

Jeff Staple Designer

“You taught us all to dream”

Peggy Goo DJ, producer, designer

“There are no words to describe the shock. Few, myself included, knew about the battle that Virgil had fought in. The fact that he kept it a secret and decided to fight and work until his last breath was a reflection of an incomparable work ethic and passion. Virgil broke down barriers that no one thought of. He held decision-makers accountable and defied restrictions wherever he went. I will always be grateful for the support that Virgil provided early in my career at a time when many others did not. It was a testament to Virgil’s warlike spirit; he left no one behind. He sincerely believed that everyone should be brought together. He has fought so much for communities across different industries. He will remain a true pioneer and hero of our generation, whom we will never forget. Rest in peace, Virgil. Thank you for inspiring me and countless others. “

Theophilius London Rapper, producer

“Last night I felt your love the most. Calm type of love. Persistent. I love you. I can’t explain how much it hurts. My biggest supporter, friend and brother. No one can handle this task, but we can continue to stay connected, be kinder and love each other … including me. Long live Q. My condolences to your wife Shannon, your children Lowe and Gray, your sister and loving parents. “

Luca Sabat Model, designer

“Time. What I wish we had more. I can’t believe this happened. You spent so much time helping others, making sure everyone is well. You are one of the most selfless people I have ever met. I’m going to miss you bro, it’s so awful I can’t find the words. I am so grateful for everything you have done for all of us, and for the community you have created. Thank you for breaking boundaries and moving the conversation forward. We cannot stop now. A true pillar of the community. Pioneer. Mentor. Friend. Father. Rest in peace, big brother. Long live Virgil “

Ruigi Villasenor Designer, founder of the Rhude brand

“Good bye, my friend. Thank you for everything. Life is short, art is eternal “

Katie grand Stylist, journalist, founder of Love Magazine

“An excerpt from the release of Perfect. After my conversation with Virgil Abloh, I remember that he had a real willingness to make changes, to rethink the game, which he did in many ways. Virgil Abloh truly believed not only in himself, but in all the people for whom he opened doors, making sure that the values ​​he carried with him – diversity, representation, inclusiveness, creative destruction – were paramount. Virgil wanted to be a source of inspiration, and he succeeded brilliantly. Virgil was the purest definition of Renaissance man. He empowered and protected me and many others when we could feel invisible. I will always admire and continue to learn from him sincere love for the creative process. I owe a lot to Virgil Abloh and will miss him dearly. Bon voyage, my friend “

Supreme

“A real genius and visionary. You have kindly and gracefully helped shape the world we live in and paved the way for many. In our hearts forever. Rest in peace, Virgil Abloh. “

Palace

“Changed the game. We love you, V. Rest in peace. Thank you for everything”

Gucci

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those close to Virgil Abloh. He was a source of inspiration for us – as a designer and as a person. He will be sorely missed, although his vision will follow the paths he has blazed throughout his career. “