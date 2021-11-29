https://ria.ru/20211129/vich-1761199068.html

How omicron is associated with HIV infection

Virologist put forward a version of the origin of the omicron strain of coronavirus – Russia news today

A new strain of the coronavirus "omicron", which originated in South Africa, could have been formed in an HIV-infected person.

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. A new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”, which originated in South Africa, could have been formed in an HIV-infected person. This version was expressed in an interview with the portal ura.ru by a virologist, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the cell proliferation laboratory at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology, Pyotr Chumakov. Chumakov explained that an organism with weak immunity is a “reservoir” in which the coronavirus mutates. This person then infects others with a modified version of the virus. At the end of November, experts announced the detection of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 in Botswana and South Africa. WHO at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized a new mutation, dubbed omicron, “of concern.” Israel, the EU and a number of other countries have imposed a ban on entry from parts of African states. In Russia, as reported by Rospotrebnadzor, no infections with the omicron strain of coronavirus have been detected.

