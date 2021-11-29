Virologists have evaluated the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain COVID-19 – RBC

Agranovsky pointed out that any strain of the virus can be transmitted from the vaccinated, but the likelihood of this is less than in the case of unvaccinated patients. Those vaccinated are also less likely to be infected, he continued. The scientist pointed out that while there is little data on the new strain, there are no statistics, which makes it impossible to judge either the rate of transmission of the new variant of infection, or its symptoms, or even its lethality. “Of the limited number of cases that have been observed, not a single one was fatal. The question is open, ”he said.

According to the scientist, there is little sequencing of clinical samples in Russia in comparison with the USA or European countries, and this is the only way to “see” a strain in a population. Agranovsky pointed out that such a large number of mutations in the new strain came as a surprise to scientists. “From a practical point of view, its potential has to be explored, while one cannot say that this is a hype, and the omicron cannot create problems for people, nor say that this is a huge new problem,” he concluded.

Scientists from the UK announced the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 at the end of November. According to Imperial College virologist Tom Peacock, the omicron strain has 32 mutations that can increase its chances of spreading and resistance to vaccine protection. Scientists, however, admitted that a large number of mutations also threaten the virus with instability, due to which its ability to spread will be limited.

The Omicron strain may be more dangerous than the previously appeared variants of the coronavirus, the WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, admitted. However, she indicated that a more accurate assessment would take time. “He now looks like that, you have to wait a little, because the beta behaved like that, had such, say, opportunities,” Vujnovich believes.

UK Chief Health Officer Chris Whitty said existing vaccines may remain effective against the new strain. He pointed out that there is “a real chance” for this, the protection can also be strengthened by a booster dose of the vaccine, or by vaccination after an illness. This, Whitty said, may be enough to prevent the disease from becoming severe or the patient’s death.