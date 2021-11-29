https://ria.ru/20211129/volodin-1761288625.html
Volodin announced the possibility of holding a meeting of the CSTO PA Council in Yerevan
2021-11-29T15: 30
2021-11-29T15: 30
2021-11-29T16: 53
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the State Duma and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) Vyacheslav Volodin at its meeting announced the study of the possibility of holding the next meeting of the assembly in Yerevan. we will work out the possibility of holding a meeting of the council in Yerevan, “the Duma website quotes Volodin. Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin made a proposal to hold a round table meeting on Afghanistan in Nur-Sultan.” Let’s prepare, at the suggestion of Nurlan Zairullaevich, a round table in Kazakhstan, in Nur-Sultan. We will need to further discuss the time and format, “Volodin said.
