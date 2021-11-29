https://ria.ru/20211129/volodin-1761275544.html

Volodin urged CSTO PA members to support Belarus

Volodin called on the CSTO PA members to support Belarus

Volodin urged CSTO PA members to support Belarus

Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) Vyacheslav Volodin at a meeting of the organization called on its participants to support Belarus, … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) Vyacheslav Volodin at a meeting of the organization urged its participants to support Belarus, which faced the consequences of the “disastrous international policy” of the United States. According to Volodin, in the midst of the migration crisis, which many states have already faced, it is necessary to talk about the development of common standards to overcome them. “It would be correct for us to appeal to European parliaments and parliamentary organizations with an appeal to develop uniform standards of action to overcome migration crises,” the press service of the Duma quoted Volodin as saying. Belarus, he noted, helps refugees, while the European Union, by itself provoking these processes, does not help Minsk. “Belarus is a CSTO country, our strategic partner, therefore, colleagues, in this situation we must take a unified position, supporting the republic, which has faced the consequences of a disastrous international policy who spent a long time Connecting in the United States of America in the Middle East. I propose to instruct the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly to prepare and agree on an appropriate statement, “Volodin said. In addition, he noted that not a single state benefited from the US international expansion.” Everywhere they tried to build democracy on their own model, to impose their standards. Today the citizens of Libya, Iraq, Syria are forced to seek refuge in other countries. As a result, there is a migration crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland, where several thousand refugees are trying to get into the European Union, “Volodin said. He also noted that the refugees were promised a quiet life and high benefits, but instead water cannons, tear gas are used against them, weapons, “thereby trampling on democratic principles and humanistic values.”

USA

Belarus

Russia

