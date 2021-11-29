“We clean out the population”: Antique measures explained in Rospotrebnadzor

Natalia Kucherenko, head of the Rospotrebnazdor department for the Nizhny Novgorod region, explaining the essence of restrictive measures in the context of a pandemic, said that in this way “the population is being cleaned out.” The journalists of the “Podyom” edition drew attention to the strange wording.

“We didn’t just close our eyes and, like ostriches, put our heads in the sand, we clean out our population, carry out anti-epidemic measures, isolate, appoint, and so on,” the official said.

Correspondents tried to clarify in the department what exactly Kucherenko had in mind, but in the regional administration they could not explain the term used by the sanitary doctor. The publication sent a request to the federal Rospotrebnadzor.

UPDATE: The Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Nizhny Novgorod Region has commented on the situation. It draws attention to the fact that the head of the Department used the phrase “cleaning out the population” in the content of a significant increase in the coverage of the population with testing for a new coronavirus infection.

“We cleanse from infections – it was meant that testing coverage allows you to identify patients at an early stage of the disease, isolate on time and start treatment.”

In terms of the absolute number of studies for a new coronavirus infection, the Nizhny Novgorod Region is in the top 15 constituent entities of the Russian Federation (more than 4.8 million studies have been carried out). It is testing that helps doctors clearly understand the patient with what kind of infection they are facing, this is especially important because influenza viruses have already begun to circulate in the region. Currently, tests are done to all patients with signs of acute respiratory viral infections, which makes it possible to carry out anti-epidemic measures more effectively and preserve the health and lives of our citizens, the Rospotrebnadzor department explained.