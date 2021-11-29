“We will not work together” – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Governor of Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev does not want to listen to the explanations of the head of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, on the occasion of whose inauguration a banquet was organized on the day of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. On Friday, Mr. Tsivilev announced that the mayor was dismissed – although it is impossible by law to dismiss the mayor so quickly, the lawyer says. So far, Mr. Starchenko has been expelled from United Russia, and the expert believes that his career in politics is over.

The head of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, who paid with his position for the banquet on the day of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, has not yet been able to personally explain himself with the Governor of Kuzbass, Sergei Tsivilev. “We will not work together, and I am not interested in explanations on this topic,” said Mr. Tsivilev on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev.Live”.

As a reminder, the video of the banquet was published on Friday, November 26th. Mr. Starchenko is not visible on it, and the author only has time to ask what kind of “corporate” is going on there, after which he is taken out of the hall. But in the evening what is happening on the video was explained by the governor Tsivilev: “In Prokopyevsk, the administration officials decided to celebrate the appointment of a new head. While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every inhabitant of the region worried about the miners and rescuers. ” Vyacheslav Starchenko “was dismissed,” added Mr. Tsivilev.

The City Council of Prokopyevsk elected a new mayor on November 12, and he solemnly took office on November 25. On the same day in Belovo at the Listvyazhnaya mine an explosion of a gas-methane mixture took place. The accident killed 51 people: 46 miners and 5 mine rescuers. Governor Sergei Tsivilev announced three days of mourning.

As the secretary of the regional branch of United Russia, Senator Alexei Sinitsyn, told Kommersant, on Friday the presidium of the political council expelled Vyacheslav Starchenko from the party.

The mayor was responsible for the execution of the declared mourning, explained Mr. Sinitsyn. Together with Mr. Starchenko, the speaker of the Prokopyevsk City Council Natalya Burdina was expelled from the party.

At the same time, both officials de jure continue to hold municipal posts. According to the federal law on local self-government, the governor can dismiss the mayor for legal acts or actions that violate the law, the rights and freedoms of citizens, the territorial integrity of the country, etc. But all these violations must be established in court. The governor can raise the issue of the mayor’s resignation before the city council, but the list of reasons for this is also stipulated in the law: misappropriation of the budget, self-elimination of local issues, “bad” from deputies, corruption violation or “massive violation” of guarantees of equality of citizens.

“According to the law, it is impossible to fire the mayor one day,” Dmitry Gorbunov, partner of the law firm Rustam Kurmaev and Partners, explained to Kommersant. According to him, Sergei Tsivilev can go to court, but it is not a fact that there are sufficient grounds for the mayor’s resignation. “He can also apply to the City Council, but the deputies are not obliged to agree with such an initiative, and even if they support his decision, then there is a procedure established by law for resignation, which must be followed.”

It was not possible to get a comment from Vyacheslav Starchenko himself, his phone did not answer the calls of Kommersant’s correspondents. Earlier, he told REN TV that he would contact the law enforcement agencies to understand the situation. The press secretary of the Prokopyevsk administration, Yevgeny Samoilenko, assured Kommersant that Mr. Starchenko himself is not on the published video, and the question of his resignation may be considered on Monday, November 29.

The Kuzbass administration did not disclose to Kommersant the grounds for the resignation of the head of Prokopyevsk and did not specify whether the governor had signed any documents. According to the chairman of the credentials committee of the city council of Prokopyevsk, Sergei Tolstykh, the resignation of the mayor and the head of the city council has not yet been discussed, and even the decision to convene an extraordinary session has not yet been made: “Not much time has passed.”

Kuzbass political scientist Rostislav Bardokin doubts that the mayor will go to court challenging the governor’s decision.

“Perhaps he was set up, and the head of the city really was not at the banquet. But the emotions of the public are too tense against the backdrop of the tragedy. If he goes to litigate or do something else, then public opinion is unlikely to be on his side. There is no more chance for him to pursue a career in politics. “

Oksana Pavlova, Novosibirsk