Webster’s Dictionary named “vaccine” as the word of the year – RBK

Users of one of the most famous English dictionaries searched for the word “vaccine” 600% more often this year

Photo: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters



The word of the year in English has become the word “vaccine”. This was announced by the compilers of Webster’s Dictionary, Merriam-Webster.

Over the past year, users searched for this word in the dictionary 601% more often, over the past two years, the number of queries has grown by 1048%, the publisher said.

“There are two reasons for the huge popularity of the word vaccine. The first is scientific. Coronavirus drugs have been developed at an amazing rate. The second is the controversy over the vaccine, including those related to politics, ”Peter Sokolovski, editor-in-chief of the dictionary, explained to AP.

The dictionary compilers identified ten more words that users searched the most this year. They are: