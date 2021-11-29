What did Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky do while visiting Nicki Minaj?

Apparently, even big stars love home gatherings – Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have confirmed this. The day before, the couple went to visit Nicki Minaj. We will tell you what the singers did there!

On her Instagram, Nicky posted several pictures in which she and her husband Kenneth Petty and their son posed with the guests. By the way, Rihanna came to visit not only with her boyfriend, but also with her seven-year-old niece Madjesty, who appeared in one of the videos.

After the home “photo session” Rihanna and Nicki Minaj went to shoot a video (well, what else do the girls do at a party). “Caribbean theme,” says Rihanna in the video, meaning that she and Nicky were born on the islands. You know, the Barbadians don’t like Trinis (Minaj was born there – Ed.). And Trinis also do not like the Barbadians – they draw a line in the ocean on a flying fish. Well, we’ll talk about it some other time, ”the two stars joked to the camera.

By the way, the son of Niki Minaj will soon be one year old, and the singer’s fans still do not know his name. Earlier it was reported that the matter is not at all a secret, but that the parents of the baby still cannot decide on him.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky (photo: legion-media.ru)

And Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are doing just fine! Recently, a US Weekly source reported that the couple were planning to get married. Recall that they have been together for almost two years.