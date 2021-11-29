What is known about a 13-year-old girl who was suspected of brutally killing a kitten in the Akadem Riverside microdistrict in Chelyabinsk, November 29, 2021 | 74.ru

“Now the main task is to conduct a survey,” said the ombudsman for the rights of the child. I think that when such things happen, this does not mean that something was wrong at school or in the family. In my opinion, what we see is not the complexity of the behavior, but still a mental disorder.

The Ombudsman noted that the situation with the killing of a kitten exacerbated the long-standing problem of family education.

– With this form, certification is carried out only in the fourth and ninth grades. Plus there is the family’s right to inviolability, borders, and so on. And what is happening there with the children, we do not see, – explained the interlocutor 74.RU.

Yevgenia Mayorova added that what happened at the “Academy” is also a reason to talk about the fact that prevention of mental disorders is not developed in our country.

– There is an order of the Ministry of Health of Russia on the prevention of diseases, and even in it there are no such areas as the prevention of mental disorders or mental hygiene. Nobody understands how to deal with these problems. We do not know what, where and how will manifest itself, shoot, – said the ombudsman for the rights of the child. – Going to a psychiatrist is unpopular. Parents are afraid: “I will ruin the child’s destiny. If he registers with a psychiatrist, he will not receive a license, anything else. ” And there is no understanding that a child with a mental illness can be dangerous to others and to himself. Here psychiatrists should be perceived not as punishment, but as the only expert who can understand the situation.