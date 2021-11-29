what is known about the new strain of coronavirus

In South Africa, Botswana and a number of other African countries, a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was detected. On Friday, November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the mutation as a matter of concern and labeled it with the Greek letter omicron.

As experts explain, not all strains receive the letter designation, but only clinically significant ones. On Monday, November 29, WHO released a report in which the likelihood of the spread of this mutation in the world is characterized as very high. This is fraught with serious outbreaks of disease, the organization said.

The first infected with this strain have already been identified in Europe: Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, as well as Israel. The latter closed the state borders in this regard. The strain was also found in Italy: the local Ministry of Health said that the omicron has a huge proliferation ability – it is higher than that of the delta.

It is the “delta” that, according to Russian experts, prevails on the territory of our country. Rospotrebnadzor said that there is no “omicron” in the Russian Federation yet, but preventive measures are being strengthened.

It is alarming that omicron can be picked up by both fully vaccinated people and those who have already had coronavirus. The WHO notes that there is no data yet whether the symptoms in the case of infection with this strain differ from those in the case of others. Although, doctors say that their patients with “omicron” do not lose their sense of smell and taste, but feel weak and have a fever. However, there are also standard manifestations of the disease: frequent coughing and sneezing.

As for vaccines, they must be effective against omicron, at least, they will help to avoid a severe course of the disease. As RIA Novosti was previously told at the Vector Research Center (developer of the EpiVacCorona vaccine), the vaccine will be just as effective against omicron as against delta. At the Research Center named after Gamaleya, they urged to observe the well-known preventive measures: wearing a mask, vaccination and timely revaccination.

American scientists, meanwhile, say that it is not difficult to modify the vaccine for a new strain. In particular, this was announced by the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States.

Deaths associated with the “omicron” have not yet been identified in the world.

Scientists plan to obtain more accurate data on the omicron in the coming weeks.