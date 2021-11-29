what is known about the new strain

The World Health Organization is meeting for an emergency meeting. Discussed a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa. Following the meeting, the new strain was named after the Greek letter “o” – “omicron”. While this variant of the coronavirus has been classified as of concern, available tests are detecting it. But it will take several more weeks to understand how dangerous Omicron is, how quickly it spreads and whether the available vaccines protect against it.

In the meantime, many countries are imposing restrictions on entry from countries where the new strain is spreading. Russia is no exception. Since November 28, foreigners from nine African countries and Hong Kong have been restricted from entering our country.

Britain became the first country to cut off flights to South Africa, protecting itself from the new variant of the coronavirus. The unpleasant news came during a busy pre-Christmas period. What to expect next? A sudden lockdown like last year? Judging by how harshly decisions are now being made, nothing can be ruled out in principle. Much depends on how the new strain behaves.

The first images of the new version appeared. Scientists have counted about 50 mutations in the omicron that distinguish it from the original virus.

“More than 30 mutations are in an area of ​​particular concern to us. It interacts with cells in the human body and causes infection. It also targets most vaccines that may be limited by these changes,” – said the director of the African Research Institute of Public Health and vaccine specialist Professor Willem Hanekom.

The new strain is spreading rapidly. In South Africa, infections have tripled in just one week. Omicron is particularly active in Gauteng province, accounting for 90% of cases detected.

British scientists say that omicron was able to combine mutations from the previous variants – “alpha”, “beta”, “gamma” and “delta” – and add its own. According to one of the versions, this could have happened as a result of the long-term presence of the virus in the body of a patient with impaired immune system caused by a serious illness or medications.

15 changes occur in the receptor zone. With their help, the virus enters the cell of the human body. For comparison: the “delta” variant, which was considered the most dangerous, has five times fewer such mutations. British government scientific advisers fear the omicron could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines by nearly 40%. Other scholars disagree with them.

“There is no disaster. And when some of my colleagues say that everything is terrible, I think they overestimate the danger of the situation. The immunity developed with the help of vaccines will continue to protect you from severe forms of the disease. It may be a runny nose, headache or others. symptoms, but your chances of being admitted to hospital, intensive care, or even dying are extremely slim thanks to the vaccines that will continue to protect us in the future, ”says Calum Semple, professor at the University of Liverpool.

“So far we are only warning about the possible danger, but we do not know everything until the end. Only after a thorough check will it be possible to understand how antibodies obtained as a result of vaccination or a past illness work against a new virus. There is still no answer to this question. But we are We will certainly find out, “- said the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States Anthony Fauci.

Without waiting for scientific conclusions, politicians took action, blocking the virus’s main routes of spread around the world – through airports.

“The European Commission has proposed to all members of the Union to urgently prohibit communication with South Africa and other countries where there are infections in order to limit the spread of the new variant. Travel there should be suspended until there is a full understanding of the danger of the new strain. Coming from this region should go to quarantine, “said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The news of the closure of flights found many on the way. The captain of the crew on the flight from Cape Town honestly admitted that he did not know what to do.

Testing six hundred passengers who flew from South Africa to the Dutch Schiphol airport showed that one in ten of them was a carrier of the infection: 61 people were found to have covid. The first case of omicron infection in Europe has been identified in Belgium. An unvaccinated woman picked him up after traveling to Egypt and Turkey. There are sick people in Hong Kong and Israel. Omicron has infiltrated the UK.

“We will require all people in contact with people who test positive with suspected omicron to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. We will also go further and ask all of you to help contain the spread of this option through tightening the rules for wearing masks in stores and on public transport, “- said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Britain, they return to mandatory testing of all visitors from abroad and isolation until a negative result is obtained. Ten African countries have already been included in the red list. Those arriving from there are sent to an 11-day quarantine at the hotel, at a cost of £ 2,285 each.

An even tougher approach is from the Israeli government. There they decided not to wait for a new, more infectious strain “omicron” to oust the “delta” already practically defeated here by triple vaccination. Flights to Central and South Africa have already been canceled at Ben Gurion International Airport. All the countries of this continent have been declared “red”, an Israeli citizen cannot fly there, and can return only by decision of a special humanitarian commission. Communication has been maintained only with the countries of the Maghreb, the North African states, where the new strain of coronavirus is not yet widespread enough.

Now entry to Israel for foreign tourists is completely prohibited, no matter where they return from and no matter how vaccinated they are. Obviously, the question of resuming tourist flow from Russia, which was postponed to December 1, disappears, since the Israelis closed the country’s borders for the next two weeks – with the possibility of prolongation. And these are far from all the measures that have been introduced in order to stop the spread of the new strain of coronavirus across the country.

In anticipation of further restrictions around the world, airline stocks rained down on exchanges. Investment is returning to a sector that has previously profited from the pandemic. Zoom was up 10% and a fitness equipment company was up. This is a sign that investors are wary of a return to the home regime that dominated last year.

Unlike its predecessors, omicron was recognized as dangerous at an early stage, and the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus is growing in the world. The swiftly imposed restrictions may give time to better prepare for a new strain that still looks mysterious.