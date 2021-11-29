what punishment will be in the law on QR codes

Andriy Klishas said that responsibility for failure to comply with the laws on QR codes will not be introduced

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The Russian government does not plan to introduce liability for non-compliance with the laws on QR codes. This was stated by the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation Andrei Klishas, ​​specifying that the punishments will only be those that already exist in the current legislation.

“No, it is not planned to introduce additional norms on liability for failure to comply with these laws. There is already everything, “Klishas said to RIA Novosti.

The Russian government has submitted to the State Duma bills on the use of QR codes in transport, cultural institutions and non-food stores throughout the country. Later, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the bill on QR codes would be sent for consideration to the regions, the Public Chamber, the Federation Council and the Accounts Chamber.