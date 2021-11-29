what’s happening in the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The day before, Western media reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second child. The couple themselves have not yet commented on this news in any way, but the fans who have been waiting for their reunion for so long are already guessing who will be born to them. It would seem that with the second pregnancy, the relationship between the stars should have improved, but a source close to the couple reports that despite Kylie’s position, they are not together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott confirmed rumors of their reunion in May this year when they took to the red carpet with their 3-year-old daughter Stormy. True, it later turned out that for the sake of raising their common child, the stars agreed that they both would be in an open relationship (that is, each of them can meet with other people in parallel). And even now, despite Kylie’s second pregnancy, the couple does not return to traditional relationships.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially together, even though they are expecting another child,” a source close to Kylie told Hollywood Life. “But they have a special bond. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost a year, if not more, ”he added.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)

Another source added that Jenner was important that “Stormy had siblings.” “Kylie still hopes that someday things will work out for her and Travis. She is in love with him and wants a joint future. Soon he will calm down and they will be together, ”said a second HL insider.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: legion-media.ru)

We will remind, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met for two years and announced the breakup in 2019. The reason for the breakup was allegedly the rapper’s betrayal with model Rojan Kar. Together they raise daughter Stormi.