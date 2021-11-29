Where to buy the perfect beige wrap coat

Collected 10 models similar to the star’s choice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is still one of the most talked about couples of the year. Each appearance of lovers in public arouses interest from fans of stars and the media. This time, the celebrities were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. For an evening with a lover, Jennifer chose a simple and elegant look, the star of which was beige coat Max Mara Cactus.






J. Lo proves once again that classics never go out of style. The singer combines a beige wrap coat with bright sandals and a small envelope bag over her shoulder. Inspired by the image of the star, we have collected 10 models of beige coats that are beyond the control of years and trends.

Coat Max Mara, 108,700 rubles, bosco.ru
Loewe coat, 228,000 rubles, tsum.ru
Coat Totême, 59074 rubles, matchesfashion.com
Coat number 21, 123,500 rubles, tsum.ru
Coat Joseph, 104,000 rubles, tsum.ru
PAROSH coat, 93,295 rubles
APC coat, 35485 rubles, mytheresa.com
Coat All We Need, 22 990 rubles, allweneed.ru
Shi-Shi coat, 17 680 rubles, shi-shi.ru
Osome2some coat, 38 420 rubles, osome2some.com

Instyle

