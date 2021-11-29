WHO: omicron-strain of coronavirus may pose a danger to those who have recovered – Kaliningrad News

The World Health Organization does not yet know whether the omicron strain of the coronavirus is more infectious than the delta strain, and whether it causes a more severe course of the disease. At the same time, preliminary data indicate an increased risk of reinfection of those who have already been ill with COVID-19 upon contact with a new strain. This is stated in a message from the WHO, published on the eve of November 28.

The organization noted that the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa, where an outbreak of a new strain was recorded, increased, but it is not yet clear whether this is due to the omicron strain or the influence of other factors. Also in South Africa there is an increase in the number of hospitalizations. “But this may be due to an increase in the total number of infected people, and not to infection with the omicron strain,” the WHO said.

So far, there is no information that the symptoms of omicron infection differ from those characteristic of other strains. “In order to understand the severity of the omicron variant, it will take from several days to several weeks,” the message says. WHO is now investigating the potential impact of the new strain on vaccines.