WHO warns of global risk from omicron-strain of coronavirus – RBK

The new omicron coronavirus strain could change the course of the pandemic, WHO warns. It is not yet clear whether the current vaccines will be effective against it.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images



The new omicron coronavirus strain may have a serious impact on the development of the pandemic, according to a report (* .pdf) of the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the document, “the overall risk associated with the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is assessed as very high.”

Concerns are related to the fact that the omicron strain has an “unprecedented” number of mutations in the spike protein (this protein forms spikes on the surface of the coronavirus, with the help of which it attaches to the receptors of healthy cells) and some of them “cause concern because of the potential influence on the development of a pandemic “. According to preliminary data, this strain may be more infectious than its predecessors. The study of omicron continues: experts are studying the extent to which it is more easily transmitted between people, whether it can be dangerous for those who have already had other strains of coronavirus. In addition, there is a need to further explore whether existing vaccines will be effective against the new strain.

“Depending on these characteristics, if there is another major surge in COVID-19 caused by the omicron strain, the consequences could be dire. An increase in the number of patients, regardless of whether the severity of the disease increases, can place a high burden on health systems and cause an increase in morbidity and mortality, ”the report says. The new strain poses a particularly serious threat to citizens from risk groups (elderly, patients with chronic diseases), especially in countries where the level of vaccination of the population is not yet high enough.

Therefore, WHO experts recommend paying attention to all signs of possible outbreaks of the omicron strain – these are sharp outbreaks of the incidence, including among already immunized groups of the population. Member States should inform WHO of cases of omicron detection. When collecting data on patients, it is recommended to pay special attention to whether they have been vaccinated and whether they have had COVID-19 before.