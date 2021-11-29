why in Ukraine Russia is credited with an interest in the failure of the Minsk agreements – RT in Russian

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Russia is allegedly interested in breaking the Minsk agreements. At the same time, in Kiev, as the minister emphasized, they believe that the agreements “are still alive.” Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that it is Kiev, with the connivance of the other participants in the Normandy format, sabotaging the Minsk agreements. Experts state that the West is more interested in putting pressure on Russia than in resolving the crisis in Ukraine. According to political analysts, the current situation around the fulfillment of the conditions of “Minsk” is a stalemate.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with the German newspaper Zeit that Russia is allegedly interested in the failure of the Minsk agreements.

“I think Russia will only be glad if Minsk fails. This would release her from any responsibility and give the country freedom of action, ”said Kuleba.

He noted that Germany and France are allegedly trying their best to “bring Russia to justice” and bring it to the negotiating table. At the same time, earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke of his readiness to take part in the meeting, if it is truly meaningful and the need to fulfill the decisions of previous summits is recognized at it. In addition, he noted the incorrectness of the proposals on the date of negotiations from the European colleagues.

“On November 11, J.-I. Le Drianne in a conversation with me in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit on October 30 this year. In response, I gave the above arguments about the unconditional priority of the substantive aspect of contacts and at the same time added that … for November 11, I have already agreed upon a dense program in Moscow … ministerial meeting and is awaiting Moscow’s reaction, they look, to put it mildly, not entirely correct, ”Lavrov said in a letter to the foreign ministers of France and Germany, published on November 17.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba

globallookpress.com

© John Macdougall / AFP / dpa

However, despite this, Kuleba accused the Russian side of trying to destroy the Normandy format and said that Ukraine intends to prevent such plans.

“Normandy format and“ Minsk ”are in a coma, but they are still alive. We must try to get them awake again, ”the Ukrainian minister said.

For the sake of Kiev

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is Kiev, with the tacit permission of the West, sabotaging the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and its partners are looking for excuses for this. As follows from the correspondence published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to the draft of a joint final statement on the forthcoming meeting in the Normandy format received from the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas declared that it was “impossible to agree” with the theses that the conflict in Donbass is an internal Ukrainian one and that Russia has only a mediating role in it.





“The text also contains provisions that will undoubtedly not find support among the countries of the Normandy format, including“ establishing a direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk, ”the diplomats said in a response published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

However, as Sergei Lavrov emphasized, this directly contradicts a number of points of the Minsk agreements, since the 9th, 11th and 12th articles of this document speak of the requirements for coordination with Donetsk and Lugansk of all issues on the special status of these territories, constitutional reform in the country and the preparation of local elections.

“Therefore your (Maas and Le Drian. – RT) a statement of rejection of direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk discredits the co-authorship of the leaders of Germany and France on the document dated February 12, 2015, ”Lavrov said.

In this regard, from the point of view of Lavrov, such a position of Western colleagues may mean that they want to “rewrite the Minsk agreements.”

“One gets the impression that we are again talking about an attempt to create conditions for a radical revision of a set of measures to please Kiev, which officially and publicly refuses to implement it,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

“Has crossed all reasonable boundaries”

It is worth recalling that Kiev announced earlier that it no longer considers itself bound by the Minsk agreements. So, the adviser to the Ukrainian delegation in the trilateral contact group, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that they had managed to “get off the hook” of these agreements.

“This hook doesn’t really exist anymore. Or at least Ukraine and Zelenskiy do not exist on the hook. All parties talk about the possibility of modernization or changes or the addition of strategic issues to the agenda, which completely changes it, this agenda of the Minsk agreements, ”he said on the air of the“ Right to Power ”program.

At the same time, against the background of ignoring Minsk by the Kiev authorities, the situation in Donbass is only getting worse. So, the Ukrainian side is violating the agreements by using shock drones. Moreover, Kiev continues to build up the number of weapons. In particular, as Dmitry Kuleba noted in an interview with Zeit, negotiations are currently underway with a number of Western states.

“We conduct bilateral cooperation with some EU countries in the field of trade in military equipment, with others we do not. But weapons are like money, they love silence. Therefore, I will not talk about it anymore now, ”he said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian diplomat noted that “some countries are following the Russian narrative that Ukraine cannot be armed,” as this could prompt it to launch a military operation in Donbass.

Ukrainian equipment in Donbass

© facebook.com/Joint Forces Operation

Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s plenipotentiary in the contact group, said on November 24 that the Ukrainian side has once again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of settlement.

“The Ukrainian authorities have crossed all reasonable boundaries by their actions, continuing to shell civilians and Donbass infrastructure facilities and at the same time flaunting in the press the use of combat UAVs prohibited by the Minsk agreements and the armistice agreement,” RIA Novosti Gryzlov quotes.

“Dead end”

Experts believe that the statements of Kuleba and other similar statements of Ukrainian politicians are intended to form an alternative reality in which all the miscalculations and illegal actions of Kiev and its allies are attributed to Moscow.

“The statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is just an illustration of the fact that the hat is on fire in Kiev. And his task after the publication of the well-known correspondence, as well as the task of Paris and Berlin after the breakdown of the negotiation process, is to blame Moscow for this, “Nikolai Mezhevich, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained in an interview with RT.

According to him, Kiev realizes the precariousness of its own position regarding the non-implementation of the Minsk agreements, which were approved, among other things, by the UN Security Council. Therefore, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to disguise this with loud words and catchy statements in order to create a noise curtain. In addition, experts say that Kiev is thus trying to assert itself in the eyes of its own citizens.

“Kiev is playing PR, trying to maneuver around Minsk, although it is close to failure. So, throughout this time, he has been declaring that there is no alternative to the agreements, but in reality the current authorities are still not going to implement them, ”the expert added.

Vadim Kozyulin, head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the IAMP of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agrees with this point of view, noting that Ukraine is now looking for any excuses regarding the deterioration of the situation in Donbass and the West is helping it in this, albeit in words.

“Germany and France are striving to resolve the situation, but at the same time they are ready to recognize the Ukrainian position as a priority, including accepting the Ukrainian interpretations of the Minsk agreements. In the meantime, there remains a stalemate, a dead-end situation, from which there is no way out, because the document was signed by one government, and the other has to carry it out, “Kozyulin said in a commentary on RT.

Therefore, he noted, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to shift the responsibility either to Russia or to the previous president, Petro Poroshenko, who signed the agreements.

“Now it is more profitable to blame Russia for everything, because it coincides with the interests of Washington and the West as a whole,” the analyst emphasized.

Ukrainian military in Donbass

© facebook.com/Joint Forces Operation

Nikolai Mezhevich, in turn, believes that the European countries participating in the Normandy format and Ukraine are actually trying to provoke Russia.

“Today, the West provides Kiev with powerful information support, which even exceeds its financial injections into the country. In addition, there is an unspoken anti-Russian Western treaty, which suggests that all kinds of pressure must be exerted on Russia: psychological, informational, even military. In this connection, all sorts of accusations reaching the point of absurdity come to her address, ”the analyst summed up.