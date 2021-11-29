X-Trail pumped up: what cars break down in the British

The lowest quality rating (59.7%) was given to the participants in the What Car? in 2021, they delivered the third generation Nissan X-Trail crossover (produced since 2014). In the case of this car, claims from the British mainly relate to electrical equipment (including the engine management system), brakes and interior fittings.

About 39% of owners of such cars complained about malfunctions over the past year. At the same time, about 65% of broken cars were repaired within a week, 24% of the repair was delayed for a long time, according to the publication’s report.

In second place in terms of unreliability (with a result of 72.1%) was the Land Rover Discovery of the latest generation – in general, the number of breakdowns it turned out to be at the level of other British cars (38% of owners faced them over the past year), but that circumstance let it down that in 36% of cases in case of a malfunction the car could not continue to move, and in 42% of cases the repair was delayed for more than a week.

The third position – for the sports coupe Porsche 718 Cayman (73.5%) –

more than half of these vehicles have failed over the past year, with the most problems identified with the suspension, gearbox and body parts.

The top ten anti-reliability rating according to British car owners also includes the Volkswagen Touran minivan, the new generation Ford Fiesta hatchback, the past generations of the Audi Q5 and Range Rover Evoque crossovers, as well as the new Volkswagen Polo hatchback, Jaguar E-Pace and Range Rover SUVs.

Among the 25 least reliable crossovers were also popular on the Russian market: Peugeot 2008 and 3008, the first generation Nissan Juke, Nissan Qashqai and Opel Mokka.

What Car? Magazine has its annual ranking. forms, on the basis of a detailed survey, 16 thousand car owners, who are invited to talk about the problems that have arisen in their cars over the past year. Car owners indicate to which particular part or system there were claims.

Also, this rating assesses the efficiency of troubleshooting on the part of services and the fact whether the motorist had to repair the car at his own expense or it was repaired under warranty.

As a result, a summary sheet is formed, where the level of reliability is nominated as a percentage.

Despite the fact that the survey was conducted in the UK, its results largely correlate with Russian realities, which is confirmed by the services.

“The problem areas, for example, in the Nissan X-Trail crossover, are the rear brakes. Due to the design features, dirt and reagents are drawn in them, therefore brake pads and discs quickly rust,

– says “Gazeta.Ru” master-inspector of the “Veshnyaki Auto” technical center Sergei Shabunin, – But the variators at Nissan are quite reliable and strong. “

Land Rover owners, especially diesel ones, should be especially careful with the fuel system, the expert advises. Despite the recommendations to change the fuel filter at every second maintenance, it is better to do this during every maintenance, the specialist notes.

The decline in the quality of cars is associated with the desire of automakers to rapidly update the model range, as well as with a reduction in cost, even in the case of expensive models, experts say. At the same time, expensive cars that accumulate all the achievements of progress break down more often than more affordable ones.

“During the time that this or that car is being produced, earlier it was possible to get rid of some childhood diseases, the model was perfected.

Since now the production time of the machine has been noticeably shortened, it is often impossible to do this,

– explains to Gazeta.Ru vice-president of the National Automobile Union Jan Heitseer, – In addition, in the pursuit of cost reduction, the production of components is given to companies that offer a more favorable price, often at the expense of quality.

Recently, a pandemic has also left a certain imprint:

in the face of a severe shortage of auto components, manufacturers are ready to take whatever they offer – just not to close factories and continue to assemble cars,

adds the expert. Even the famous reliability of Japanese cars, which distinguished them during the period of the conquest of the American market, has now noticeably decreased. Cars today are created not by designers and engineers, but by economists and marketers, sums up Heitseer.