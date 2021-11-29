https://ria.ru/20211129/kitay-1761265357.html

Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia

Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia – Russia news today

Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia

Russia and China have achieved outstanding results in the field of energy cooperation, the Chinese side is ready to establish closer cooperation with the Russian Federation in … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

BEIJING, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russia and China have achieved outstanding results in the field of energy cooperation, the Chinese side is ready to establish closer cooperation with the Russian Federation in this area, said Chinese President Xi Jinping. “China is ready to establish a closer energy partnership with Russia, jointly maintain energy security and respond to global climate change “, – said in a congratulatory letter Xi Jinping, sent to the participants of the III Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the text of which is quoted by the Central Television of China. The leader of China noted that energy is an important area of ​​cooperation between the two countries.” Both sides overcame the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19, achieved growth in energy trade, despite the trend, successfully promoted major cooperation projects and continued to expand cooperation in new areas, “the text says.

