https://ria.ru/20211129/kitay-1761265357.html
Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia
Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia – Russia news today
Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia
Russia and China have achieved outstanding results in the field of energy cooperation, the Chinese side is ready to establish closer cooperation with the Russian Federation in … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T13: 49
2021-11-29T13: 49
2021-11-29T13: 49
in the world
China
Xi Jinping
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/19/1738634945_0-0:3192:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_7b63f4b9db2ca452f73f6e20d4651ecd.jpg
BEIJING, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russia and China have achieved outstanding results in the field of energy cooperation, the Chinese side is ready to establish closer cooperation with the Russian Federation in this area, said Chinese President Xi Jinping. “China is ready to establish a closer energy partnership with Russia, jointly maintain energy security and respond to global climate change “, – said in a congratulatory letter Xi Jinping, sent to the participants of the III Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the text of which is quoted by the Central Television of China. The leader of China noted that energy is an important area of cooperation between the two countries.” Both sides overcame the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19, achieved growth in energy trade, despite the trend, successfully promoted major cooperation projects and continued to expand cooperation in new areas, “the text says.
https://ria.ru/20211129/forum-1761210684.html
https://ria.ru/20211125/kitay-1760682150.html
China
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/19/1738634945_461-0:3192:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5334c234d9329a57e700ef346bf52ba.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, china, xi jinping, russia
Xi Jinping spoke about the results of energy cooperation with Russia