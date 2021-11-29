https://ria.ru/20211129/voyna-1761289510.html

Poles decided to leave Ukraine at the mercy of the “bear”

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Polish edition of Interia commented on the statement of the Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydach on the need to resist the “Russian aggression” against Ukraine by joint efforts of Western countries. Many users noted that such a scenario would be fatal for Warsaw itself, which would eventually be left to be torn apart by the “bear.” “And Ukraine is not accidentally trying to use the mess on our border to attract attention and remind the world of its problems?” – asks Rysio. “War is not beneficial to anyone! Ukraine is turning to panic rhetoric in order to shake money from the EU and get other” goodies “that would not have been given to it under normal conditions,” says Dwed. “The Russians have shown that it is enough to release one missile on the corresponding satellite, and the American army will not be. Without satellite guidance systems, aviation, missiles, ships, cowboys and this whole alliance cannot fight. So wars are won without a single shot. You can say goodbye to Ukraine. And I would advise our people not to stick their heads out. “, – noted Zlew.” Poland is going to wave a sword in front of the bear’s nose again. We will be left alone, because none of the big powers will die for Ukraine. The history of Crimea has shown how much it worries him. us in the war “, – complained Kicia.” Recent history has not taught the Poles anything. We did not derive any benefit from participation in the occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan. We acted as an instrument in the hand of the world gendarme a. In the event of a conflict in Ukraine, the enemy will turn out to be much more formidable, and Poland, if it allows itself to be drawn into the war, will suffer another defeat, regardless of who emerges from it as the winner, “the readers summed up. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern due to the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Moscow near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. The Foreign Ministry noted that the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. Read the full text on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

