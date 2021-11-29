https://ria.ru/20211129/voyska-1761256376.html

Zelensky invited the Rada to allow foreign troops to the exercises in Ukraine

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the admission of foreign troops to the country in 2022 to participate in international exercises, according to the website of the parliament on Monday. According to Ukrainian legislation, the functioning of any military formations not provided for by law is prohibited on the territory of the country. Also, the deployment of foreign military bases is not allowed in Ukraine, therefore, foreign troops are each time allowed into the country by a special law on the proposal of the president. The text of the bill on the Rada’s website is not yet available, it is called “a draft law on approving the decision of the president of Ukraine on the admission of units of the armed forces of other states to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises. “At the end of January 2020, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in the exercises in 2021. It was later signed by President Zelensky. According to the law, in total on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 it was planned to hold eight multinational exercises and involve about 21 thousand Ukrainian military and about 11 thousand foreign ones in them. In particular, they talked about the multinational exercises to train units of the armed forces, the Ukrainian-American exercises Rapid Trident-2021, Sea Breeze-2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine-2021, the Ukrainian-Polish exercises “Three Swords – 2021”, the Ukrainian-British exercises Warrior Watcher-2021 and others. Most of these teachings have already passed.

