Zeman sat in a glass cube at the ceremony of appointing the new prime minister of the Czech Republic | News | News

Czech President Milos Zeman held the ceremony of appointing the new prime minister of the republic while in a glass cube, Czech Radio reported on November 28.

This measure was taken due to the fact that the Czech leader is sick with coronavirus and must be isolated.

The ceremony took place at the country residence of the President of the Czech Republic in the Lana Palace, not far from Prague. During the event, they could only communicate with the isolated Zeman via audio.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Zeman had appointed the leader of the party coalition “Together”, the leader of the right-wing liberal Civic Democratic Party, Peter Fialu, as the Prime Minister of the republic.

Initially, the ceremony for the appointment of the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was scheduled for Friday, November 26, it had to be postponed due to the fact that President Zeman fell ill with the coronavirus. It was noted that the head of state has no external signs of the disease, and a few days before that he received the third dose of the vaccine.

The head of the Czech Republic, at the age of 77, suffers from neuropathy in the legs and is being treated for diabetes. In April of this year, it was noted that he was forced to move in a wheelchair. At the same time, on October 13, the media reported that doctors diagnosed the President of the Czech Republic with hepatic encephalopathy.