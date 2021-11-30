10 mind-boggling facts about 90s science fiction classic “12 Monkeys”

12 Monkeys, directed by Terry Gilliam and starring Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt and Madeleine Stowe, follows James Cole’s time jump, a prisoner from the 2030s who is sent into the 90s to collect an important information about the plague of the apocalypse. Below are 10 startling facts about this science fiction classic.

10. Bruce Willis agreed to cut his usual fee to star in the film

The film “12 Monkeys”, based on the 1962 French short film La Jetée, consisting almost entirely of photographs, was created with a budget of $ 29.5 million.

The modest funding from Universal Pictures is in part because the studio recently parted ways with a whopping $ 175 million for Kevin Costner’s Waterworld, but Bruce Willis was so eager to star in 12 Monkeys that director Terry Gilliam was able to persuade him to agree to lower salary than usual.

9. The film almost starred Nick Nolte, along with Jeff Bridges.

Terry Gilliam originally wanted to cast Nick Nolte as James Cole and Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey Goines, but Universal did not support his choice.

As a result, Gilliam was conquered by Bruce Willis, who, in his opinion, played the role of “a strong and dangerous, but at the same time vulnerable person.” Nonetheless, Terry Gilliam gave Bruce Willis a list of Willis’ acting clichés that should not be used during the production of the film, including the look of steel blue eyes.

8. Brad Pitt prepared for his role by spending time with real mental patients

Brad Pitt was relatively unknown when he was filming 12 Monkeys, but by the time the film was released his films Interview with the Vampire, Legends of the Fall and Se7en were in theaters, allowing him to enter the “A” list of Hollywood.

He may have been hired for a relatively small salary, but Pitt certainly made an impression in the role of Jeffrey Goyns, which he prepared for by spending time with real-life patients in the psychiatric ward of the Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Terry Gilliam feared that Brad Pitt would not be able to cope with nervous, fast speech. He sent him to a speech trainer, but in the end he simply deprived Pitt of his cigarettes, and Pitt played the role exactly as Gilliam wanted.

7. Terry Gilliam was thrown from his horse during filming

During the production of 12 Monkeys, director Terry Gilliam was injured by being thrown from a horse.

Despite numerous injuries and bruises, the director was able to quickly return to work and complete the film, despite his personal fears that an accident could affect his ability to realize his creative vision.

6. The scenes were filmed in the prison where Al Capone was once held.

The mental hospital scenes in “12 Monkeys” were filmed in an abandoned prison in Philadelphia called East State Prison.

When it was built a century ago, the prison was the largest and most expensive public facility ever built, and in 1929 it even contained the infamous gangster Al Capone.

5. This is the first film in which the character of Bruce Willis is killed.

It may be the 25th film in Bruce Willis’s impressive filmography, but 12 Monkeys is the first film to have one of its characters killed.

This was proudly told in the documentary “The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of 12 Monkeys” by the actor who played the airport policeman who shoots and kills Willis’ character James Cole.

4. Terry Gilliam’s perfectionism earned a funny nickname from the film’s crew

As Cole draws blood from himself, the shadow of a hamster in a hamster wheel is visible on the wall. Usually this scene is filmed in 5 minutes, but it took him a whole day because the hamster didn’t move and Terry Gilliam is such a perfectionist that he insisted that even this part worked as intended. Gilliam’s perfectionism was nicknamed the Hamster Factor until the end of filming, as detailed in the documentary The Hamster Factor and Other Stories of Twelve Monkeys (1996).

3. The film earned Brad Pitt his first Academy Award nomination.

Prior to his 2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he was nominated three times for an Oscar.

He was nominated twice for Best Actor – for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2009 and Moneyball in 2012 – but the only Best Supporting Actor nomination was for his memorable role as Jeffrey Goines. in the film “12 Monkeys”.

2. Presumably, this is the second film in the trilogy.

Since the release of Gilliam’s film Theorem Zero in 2013, many have taken up The Guardian’s assertion that the film is the third installment of a “dystopian” or “Orwellian” trilogy, which began with his 1985 film Brazil and continued with 12 Monkeys. …

Gilliam himself expressed conflicting opinions on this matter, but in 2014 he was quoted saying that “I have never spoken about this trilogy, but it is repeated so often that it is clearly true.”

1. She was adapted into a television show

12 Monkeys ”was adapted into a well-received TV show that ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2017.

In the TV version of 12 Monkeys, James Cole and Dr. Cassandra Rayleigh set out on a time travel to thwart the evil plans of the 12 Monkey army.