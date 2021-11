521 cases of COVID-19 infection detected per day in Altai Territory

The total number of patients with coronavirus infection is 103,526 people, including 8,452 children. 74,527 people recovered (+498). In total, 7147 people died (+28), all adults, including due to causes of death: coronavirus infection – 5721 people (+22), other causes of death – 1426 people (+6).

As of November 29, 3398 people are being treated in infectious diseases hospitals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infection.

In addition, 355 patients with X-ray confirmed viral pneumonia similar to COVID-19 are being treated in covid hospitals.

The number of seriously ill patients is 705, of which 262 are connected to ventilators.

The Ministry of Health of the region has deployed 4846 beds, 3374 are connected to oxygen, 360 with mechanical ventilation. Reserve beds: 4846-3398-355 = 1093.

65 people (asymptomatic virus carriers) are on outpatient monitoring and treatment.

330 patients with radiologically confirmed viral pneumonia similar to COVID-19 are undergoing outpatient follow-up care in a hospital at home.

Over the past day, 521 new cases of the disease (including asymptomatic cases) of coronavirus infection were registered in the region: Barnaul – 157, Biysk – 76, Rubtsovsk – 34, Kamen-on-Obi – 24, Slavgorod – 18, Uglovsky district – 16, Kulundinsky district – 15, Blagoveshchensky, Mikhailovsky, Ust-Kalmansky districts – 14 cases each, Zarinsk – 12, Mamontovsky, Rebrikhinsky districts – 11 each, Bystroistoksky, Pavlovsky, Pospelikhinsky districts – 9 each, Aleisk, Romanovsky district – 7 each, Zmeinogorsky, Klyuchevsky , German national, Tabunsky districts – 6 each, Pervomaisky district – 5, Aleisky, Burlinsky, Rubtsovsky, Suetsky, Tretyakovsky districts – 4 each, Rodinsky, Shipunovsky districts – 3 each, Zarinsky, Kamensky districts – 2 each, Novoaltaisk, Altaysky, Zavyalovsky , Kosikhinsky, Topchikhinsky districts – 1 each.

Over the entire period of the pandemic, residents of cities and districts fell ill: Barnaul – 34,230, Aleysk – 2101, Aleisky district – 983, Altai district – 482, Bayevsky district – 263, Belokurikha city – 537, Biysk – 9201, Biysk district – 1156 , Blagoveshchensky District – 1289, Burlinsky District – 563, Bystroistoksky District – 178, Volchikhinsky District – 905, Yegoryevsky District – 744, Yeltsovsky District – 146, Zavyalovsky District – 556, Zalesovsky District – 518, Zarinsk – 3104, Zarinsky District – 452, ZATO Sibirskiy – 198, Zmeinogorsk District – 1178, Zonal District – 586, Kalmansky District – 1180, Kamen-on-Obi – 1670, Kamensky District – 574, Klyuchevsky District – 732, Kosikhinsky District – 457, Krasnogorsky District – 200, Krasnoshchekovsky District – 442, Krutikhinsky District – 482, Kulundinsky District – 1206, Kurinsky District – 597, Kytmanovsky District – 360, Loktevsky District – 1391, Mamontovsky District – 714, Mikhailovsky District – 1089, German National District – 773, Novichikhinsky District – 532, Novoaltaisk – 2423, Pavlovsky district – 112 8, Pankrushikhinsky district – 208, Pervomaisky district – 1565, Petropavlovsky district – 365, Pospelikhinsky district – 1096, Rebrikhinsky district – 891, Rodinsky district – 607, Romanovsky district – 481, Rubtsovsk – 6992, Rubtsovsky district – 963, Slavgorod – 2450, Smolensky District – 377, Sovetsky District – 268, Soloneshensky District – 222, Soltonsky District – 297, Suetsky District – 157, Tabunsky District – 641, Talmensky District – 1206, Togulsky District – 490, Topchikhinsky District – 1158, Tretyakovsky District – 663, Troitsky District – 534, Tyumentsevsky District – 503, Uglovsky District – 637, Ust-Kalmansky District – 913, Ust-Pristansky District – 509, Khabarsky District – 433, Tselinny District – 481, Charyshsky District – 375, Shelabolikhinsky District – 542, Shipunovsky district – 1201, Yarovoe – 981.

Of the total number of cases, 920 cases are imported, including 248 from abroad; 66,162 cases – by contact with previously ill persons. Out of 103 526 cases: 21 355 – in patients with community-acquired pneumonia, 72 536 – in patients with acute respiratory viral infections, in 9635 cases – asymptomatic.

In total, 2,598,956 people were examined for a new coronavirus infection in the region. The average daily coverage of testing the inhabitants of the region was 388.19 studies per 100 thousand inhabitants, or 1768 people per day. The number of tests, taking into account repeated studies, was 1828 over the past day.

In total, 1,233,523 vaccine kits against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 have been delivered to the Altai Territory for medical organizations. On the morning of November 29, 2021, 1,027,075 people are vaccinated, including: 136,877 people received the first vaccination. 845 617 people are fully vaccinated (received two vaccinations or once “Sputnik Light”); 44,581 people received booster vaccinations.