52m yacht put up for sale with payment in Bitcoin, Dogecoin or NFT

The owner of the 52m superyacht VIANNE has confirmed that it can be purchased or chartered with digital assets. The condition is a 10% prepayment in euros or US dollars.

The cost of the vessel is € 8.9 million ($ 10 million), freight in the winter months in the Caribbean – $ 196,000 per week. The owner accepts for payment BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, FTM, BNB, as well as non-interchangeable tokens (NFT) from the CryptoPunk or Bored Ape Yacht Club collections.

“There is a growing number of services in the yachting industry that can be paid for with cryptocurrency. VIANNE is the largest yacht that can be purchased with NFT to date, ”the statement said.

The yacht in a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure is capable of transatlantic crossings. The commercial class VIANNE allows it to be chartered for charter flights.

The vessel is equipped with a helipad; there is a view jacuzzi on the deck. Five cabins can accommodate up to 12 people. In 2021, a major renovation was completed, the interiors were furnished with furniture from Ralph Lauren.

Previously, an anonymous buyer paid $ 22.5 million in cryptocurrency for a penthouse in the luxury Arte Surfside condominium in Miami.

In July, a mansion in Beverly Hills was put up for sale for $ 65 million, which can also be paid for with Bitcoin.

As a reminder, Miami-based luxury yacht rental company Prime Experiences began accepting the first cryptocurrency in May.

