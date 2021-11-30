6 things Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey do every day

Sometimes people look enviously at successful entrepreneurs, artists and athletes and mistakenly believe that making their own billion is impossible. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg or Oprah Winfrey once they also did not have fame and money, but only worked daily on their own improvement. However, even with a decent amount of money in the bank account, they do not stop developing themselves.

Sports, books, and getting out of your comfort zone are part of the life of successful celebrities every day. Lifehacker collected six essential things billionaires do regardless of the weekend and vacation.

1. Reading non-work related literature

If you think that Elon Musk does what he reads books about business, space and finance all day, then you are deeply mistaken. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the entrepreneur said that he prefers science fiction and biographical works. “I was raised by books. First of all, books, and then my parents”, – said the richest in the Forbes list.

Reading expands the framework of the worldview and provides an opportunity to look at life from the outside. Literature teaches you to put yourself in the place of another person (character), which is important to be able to be a successful leader. Books in the daily “diet” are essential for those who dream of making a million.

2. A healthy mind in a healthy body

The author of the book “The Habits of Rich People,” Tom Corley, noted that the individuals he wrote about share one common ritual – daily sports. Exercise is essential not only to maintain a lean body, but, above all, to good health. Even a minimal load every day can prolong a person’s life.

Corley also emphasized that people who run or walk have a number of benefits: they have higher IQ, willpower, self-confidence, and 20% more physical energy.

3. Drive fear – get out of your comfort zone

Sometimes it seems that a step towards your success can be fatal. Fear is okay. But it is he who drives us into a conventional framework and does not allow us to get out of the comfort zone. Sometimes laziness joins him, which supposedly whispers: “Everything is fine, everything is so convenient. Why change something?” Get rid of such companions urgently.

Even if something seems impossible, it is important to try. Some may be intimidated to enter in public. So much so that sweat stains on the shirt. You need to overcome fear and jump over your own head.

4. Walk a lot and often

The American Psychological Association has conducted research that shows that outdoor walks increase creativity and improve problem-solving skills. Mark Zuckerberg, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, LinkedIn director Jeff Weiner and Google CEO Sundar Pichai organize business meetings in parks so that you can go and talk about important issues.

“I think this is a quick way to get down to business, make a decision and close a deal. It also allows you to stretch a little and be energetic and collected for the rest of the day,” – wrote in his blog Branson.

5. Follow the example of Bill Gates – help others

Microsoft creator Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are considered some of the most generous patrons and philanthropists in the world. In 2010, together with the largest investor Warren Buffett, they launched the Oath of Giving philanthropy campaign. By participating in it, wealthy individuals and families take on the moral obligation to donate at least half of their fortune to charity.

Do not think that only the rich and only money can help. A colleague at work or an elderly person who finds it difficult to carry packages home may need help. Surely you have unnecessary things that you could give to those in need. Even spreading information on social media can be useful for someone.

6. Don’t stop fighting

Fight with yourself, with your insecurity and fear. Fight to prove to yourself, rivals and critics that you have succeeded. Learn to forgive and let go of grievances: they can slow you down a lot. Don’t get hung up on defeat, but keep going towards your goal every day.

Basketball player Michael Jordan once said: “I play to win – during practice or during a real match. And I will not let anything stop me and my desire to win.”… He has come a long way: he was once expelled from the school basketball team, but that did not stop him from becoming a professional basketball player and the highest paid athlete in history.

Every success story has a tremendous amount of work and struggle behind it. Many people who are now spending millions once had nothing. It is important to believe in yourself and not turn away from the goal, no matter how difficult the obstacles on the way to it are.

