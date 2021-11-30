A large holder bought Shiba Inu cryptocurrency for $ 1 million :: RBC.Crypto

The crypto investor has acquired 25 trillion “meme” tokens. The purchase was discovered by the WhaleStats service, which tracks large transactions on the Ethereum network

Unknown November 30 has gained almost 25 trillion “meme” Shiba Inu tokens worth $ 1 million, WhaleStats, which tracks large transactions on the Ethereum network, reported.

On November 30, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000047. Over the course of the day, altcoin has risen in price by 22%, and its capitalization has grown to $ 26.2 billion, according to CoinGecko. Meme token price rose sharply after the Kraken crypto exchange announced its listing on its trading platform. Altcoin will be traded in pairs with the US dollar and the euro. Shiba Inu will initially be unavailable for margin trading and futures.

On November 25, the number of Shiba Inu holders exceeded 1 million for the first time. In November, several large transactions for the purchase of Shiba Inu tokens were also recorded. On November 7, an unknown large cryptocurrency holder bought 20 trillion tokens worth about $ 1.15 billion. On November 17, a crypto investor purchased a “meme” cryptocurrency for $ 8.3 million. On November 22, an unknown person bought Shiba Inu for $ 36.8 million.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization (Dogecoin’s capitalization as of November 30 is $ 28.5 billion). The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, whose members were able to “accelerate” the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and a number of other companies.

