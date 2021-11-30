A new republic has emerged in the world with Rihanna as hero

A new republic appeared on the world map – with the status of a constitutional monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth II, the island state of Barbados said goodbye. The celebration on this occasion on the Caribbean island was held with splendor and in the presence of stars – from the singer Rihanna to the British Prince Charles, who is not destined to become the king of Barbados in the future.

The list of territories that were once under British rule, but decided to reduce their formal dependence on London, continues to grow. Many people do not like that their lands are associated with the United Kingdom, and, of course, people want more freedom. In Barbados, they managed to extract, perhaps, the maximum PR from a change in their status.

“The time has come to completely leave behind our colonial past,” – said in a statement by the Barbados government, which decided to change the form of government to republican.

The main population of Barbados, which fell under the British crown three hundred years ago, were descendants of slaves, the attitude towards them was in the past centuries. The extraction of sugar by slave labor in the historical past was a “gold mine”, which had to be developed by the inhabitants of Barbados, who were in the position of slaves.

Against this background, it was only a question of time when the oppressed islanders would revolt. There were several attempts, but the extensive military presence in Barbados thwarted them. One of the most resonant uprisings was the performance in 1816 under the leadership of the black slave Bussa (in memory of him, there is even a monument on the island that received special attention from Fidel Castro).

However, the story did not end with failures. Given the futility of staying on their home island, the Barbados began to en masse to look for ways from it and, of course, the United States was among the options. The “Great Depression” was flaring up there, and the Americans could not accept the flow of immigrants, most of whom, as he believed, had skills – only to be able to collect sugar. Washington notified London of this, as a result of which the rights of the Barbadians were greatly expanded. Around that time, sensing a certain movement upward, the political minds of the island, more than ever, seriously thought about the possibility of getting out of the power of the British Queen Elizabeth II.

And so it happened: the island with a population of a little more than three hundred thousand people is completely independent. Although Barbados gained state independence from Great Britain in 1966, it remained a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations. The British queen, represented by the governor-general, remained the formal head of state, as in a number of other former colonies. But in 2020, the Barbados authorities decided to finally abandon this system and end the formal subordination of the British queen.

It was decided to time the transition to the republic to coincide with the 55th anniversary of the independence of Barbados, which is being celebrated today.

As a result, on November 30, 2021, the first president of Barbados, Sandra Mason, took office, promising that she intends to prove that the inhabitants of her island were never just a faceless population.

As if to illustrate these words, the authorities of Barbados declared 33-year-old singer Rihanna a national hero. And while many have already considered such a step excessive, one cannot but acknowledge her success and contribution to pop music, especially considering how difficult it is to achieve success.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your work, your actions,” Barbados head of government Mottley said to the star, hinting at her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds”. This honor fell to the singer not only because Rihanna was born in Barbados, from where she left for the United States as a teenager to pursue a musical career. In 2018, she was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados to promote education, tourism and investment in her home island. Rihanna herself proudly mentions her Barbados roots at almost every opportunity.