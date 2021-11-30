https://ria.ru/20211129/shtorm-1761365037.html

A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm

A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm – Russia news today

A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm

One ship sank and four were thrown off the anchorage in Yalta as a result of a storm, the head of the city administration Yanina Pavlenko said. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-29T23: 45

2021-11-29T23: 45

2021-11-30T10: 32

incidents

Republic of Crimea

yalta

telegram (app)

Yanina Pavlenko

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39737/86/397378610_0:179:4200:2542_1920x0_80_0_0_70c9bb30751a405ae7cd3d4a2fe834d1.jpg

SIMFEROPOL, November 29 – RIA Novosti. One ship sank and four were thrown off the anchorage in Yalta as a result of a storm, the head of the city administration Yanina Pavlenko said. She recalled that at 22.30 in Yalta, four people were injured by the disaster: three were injured as a result of falling trees and were hospitalized, another person was injured by an antenna blown off by the wind (he went to the emergency room – hospitalization was not needed).

https://ria.ru/20211129/shtorm-1761355961.html

Republic of Crimea

yalta

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39737/86/397378610_287-0:3914:2720_1920x0_80_0_0_2d750c2a64c4dce572673b4264dd90c1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, republic of crimea, yalta, telegram (application), yanina pavlenko, news – tourism