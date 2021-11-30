https://ria.ru/20211130/dub-1761546241.html

A strong wind destroyed the Turgenev oak in the Spasskoye-Lutovinovo estate

A flurry of wind uprooted the relic of the Spasskoye-Lutovinovo Museum-Reserve in the Oryol Region – an oak tree planted by Turgenev 198 years ago, according to the RIA Novosti website, 11/30/2021

BRYANSK, November 30 – RIA Novosti. A flurry of wind uprooted the relic of the Spasskoye-Lutovinovo museum-reserve in the Oryol region – an oak tree planted by Turgenev 198 years ago, according to the museum’s website. It is noted that the wild nature on Tuesday caused irreparable damage to the estate park. Only in the parterre part of the museum-reserve under gusts of hurricane winds reaching 30 meters per second, several old spruces, ash trees and birches perished, a lot of losses in the old linden alley. “But the real tragedy was the fall of the Turgenev oak. This happened at 15:30 . A flurry of wind literally tore a 30-meter tree out of the ground, “the message says. According to the director of the museum-reserve Sergei Stupin,” the oak planted by Turgenev was not just the main natural attraction of the estate, it was a living symbol of love for the homeland. ” information of the museum-reserve, the Turgenev oak is 198 years old. It was entered in the Register of Old Growth Trees, and in 2021 it was recognized as the main tree of the country.

