Actress Frances McDormand Wins 2021 Oscar Record

Frances McDormand (left), Best Actress in Land of the Nomads, and director Chloe Zhao, Best Director Photo: REUTERS

A revolutionary breakthrough took place at the last, still “pre-pandemic” Oscars ceremony: the main winner was the South Korean film “Parasites” – despite the fact that before this fateful event, South Korean cinematography had never even been nominated for an Oscar. By that time, the American film industry had been renewing personnel for several years already: many of the last year’s laureates had never held a gold statuette in their hands and were never nominated for it.

This year, the renewal process has already acquired a forced and global character: the pandemic not only postponed the ceremony for several months, but also made significant changes to the repertoire of films submitted for consideration by academicians. Since many of the big studio films did not come out in time for them, they were replaced in the nominations by films that would have hardly had such a leading position a year ago.

For example, Minari by American Korean Lee Isaac Chun is a modest realistic drama about the American dream and the hardships of its realization, centered on a family of Korean migrants working in a chicken factory and dreaming of their own farm. Or “The Sound of Metal” by Darius Marder – another “independent” drama from the “line” of films about incurable diseases that does not have enough stars from heaven. The leader of these is the Anglo-Pakistani actor and rapper Reese Ahmed. In the movie “Where are you from?” he played a rapper who just before the responsible tour falls down a terrible autoimmune disease and his legs begin to fail. In the film “Sound of Metal”, Ahmed, nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, plays (find ten distinctions) the drummer of an ordinary rock group, who, in the process of a small-scale tour of towns and villages, immediately opens almost (and then almost without) complete deafness. Both of these films received six Oscar nominations at once, which until now was quite difficult to imagine, but as a result they were forced to be satisfied with prizes for editing and sound (which is only logical in the case of Sound of Metal) and Best Supporting Actress (Yoo-Jun Yoon, who played in Minari, became the first Korean woman to win an Oscar).

Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah Photo: REUTERS

The inclusion of these modest films already “closed” many of the positions on which the Oscars had flaws in previous years: there was already a big tick in the “inclusiveness” column. But the rest of the mandatory agenda items were also not forgotten: for the first time in the history of the Oscar, two women entered the Best Director nomination at once: Chloe Zhao from China for The Land of Nomads and Emirald Fennell for The Promising Girl (this the film on the issue of “harassment” eventually won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay). With such an Asian representation, this year’s Oscar could not have been called “too white” anyway. But among the main competitors, purely “black” films have also found their place. The Black Lives Matter movement was most closely associated with Shaki King’s historical-revolutionary drama Judas and the Black Messiah, where the messiah is the leader of the Chicago Black Panthers, Fred Hampton, who was killed at 21, and Judas is an informer who has gotten into his trust. The FBI, who received $ 300 for betrayal. The actor Daniel Kaluuya, who played the Hampton, was justly awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Singer HER – Best Original Song “Fight For You” in Judas and the Black Messiah Photo: REUTERS

The highly nominated black music drama Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues (originally titled Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom refers to a very specific part of the singer’s body, indispensable for playing the blues), as a result, won awards for costumes, makeup and hairstyles.

Mia Neal, Jamica Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera (left to right) win the Best Makeup and Hair Style Award in “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues” Photo: REUTERS

Among the nominees for the Best Actor Oscar were only two toxic white men – Anthony Hopkins, who played the dementia-deficient Father, and Gary Oldman, who portrayed the famed Hollywood screenwriter Monk. In the new context, both of these super actors looked more like outsiders, and the greatest chances seemed to be with the excellent black and, unfortunately, already dead from a terrible disease, actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the trumpet player in Ma Rainey (he was posthumously honored for this role ” Golden Globe “). But life still won out: 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins became the laureate – his master class in the film by French playwright Florian Zeller could not be ignored. Father was also awarded Best Adapted Screenplay.

South Korean actress Yoon Yeo-jung, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award in “Minari” Photo: REUTERS

The victory of Frances McDormand, who played the role of a former resident of the town with the loud name Empire, who was forced to follow the roads of America after its collapse, in “Land of the Nomads”, seemed almost “sure”. As was the film’s victory: director Chloe Zhao became only the second woman to win an Oscar for Best Director – and the first woman not to be of the White Race. She undoubtedly has a great future in Hollywood: the Chinese woman who has moved to the US has become an independent American film star and has already completed her next project, Eternals for Marvel.

Sound directors Phillip Blood, Carlos Cortez, Michel Cuttolenk and Jaime Bakst (left to right) win the Best Sound Award in The Sound of Metal Photo: REUTERS

Oscar winner (for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) McDormand was opposed by strong black performers, but her role, like the film itself, is so versatile as to remove all questions of race and gender. “The Land of the Nomads” is a movie about a man who finds himself alone in the most depressive of worlds. The film is extremely, sometimes “excessively” realistic, but turns into pure poetry. This Oscar winner is both a “small” human movie and a large-scale road movie, as if seen from space. And the best metaphor of human life of all that was proposed at the current Oscar.

“Best International Film” was predictably named “One More Each” – the best film by Dane Thomas Winterberg, a witty parabola on the theme of freedom and emancipation that alcohol consumption brings.

Dana Murray and Pete Docter win Best Animated Feature Soul Photo: REUTERS

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed another real-life drama, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, about the 1969 trial, when conservative America tried protesting hippies and “flower children”, was left without any prizes. It is difficult to imagine a more relevant plot today. And the film by David Fincher “Munk”, which bypassed everyone in terms of the number of nominations (8), dedicated to the famous Hollywood screenwriter Herman Mankovits (in the Soviet-Russian transcription for some reason, Mankevich), as a result, received only two statuettes – in the categories “Best Cinematography” and “Work artist “. The film is full of allusions to Citizen Kane, a film considered for decades by critics around the world as the best in film history.

Director Martin Desmond Rowe and comedian Trayvon Free (left to right), winners of the Best Fiction Short Film Award, Two Distant Strangers Photo: REUTERS

The film academy, which adores such declarations of love to old Hollywood, did not consider Fincher’s picture worthy of the main prizes, and it is impossible not to agree with it.

The statuettes for the best special effects were awarded to Christopher Nolan’s film “Argument”. And the best animated film could not fail to recognize the existential adventure “Soul” of Pete Docter – not only the author of such hits as “Wall-E”, “Monsters Inc.”, “Puzzle”, “Toy Story”, but also the chief creative director Pixar Animation Studios is the studio that has creatively and technologically transformed world cinema over the past 30 years. The film also won the Best Music Award.

READ ALSO

Oscar-2021 winners: The Land of the Nomads became the best film, the best actor – Anthony Hopkins

Life triumphed over death: At the end of the boring 2021 Oscars in the world, there were two stunning surprises. Our film reviewer Denis Korsakov tells (more)